Trump's Day Just Got Even Worse As Calls Grow For A Criminal Investigation

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) just made Trump's problems a lot worse by writing to the FEC and demanding an investigation into whether Trump broke campaign finance and criminal laws by accepting a contribution or a donation from Russia.
Jason Easley
Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) just made Trump's problems a lot worse by writing to the FEC and demanding an investigation into whether Trump broke campaign finance and criminal laws by accepting a contribution or a donation from Russia.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment