Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18681 Comments: 149020 Since: Aug 2009

Trump's Day Just Got Even Worse As Calls Grow For A Criminal Investigation

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Wed Jul 12, 2017 7:26 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Rep. Grace Meng (D-NY) just made Trump's problems a lot worse by writing to the FEC and demanding an investigation into whether Trump broke campaign finance and criminal laws by accepting a contribution or a donation from Russia.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor