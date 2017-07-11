Newsvine

Donald Trump Jr. Just Released Smoking Gun Emails That Prove Russia Was Supporting Trump

Donald Trump Jr. dug himself and his father in deeper on the Russia scandal by releasing transcripts of emails that show Russia was supporting Donald Trump for president, and that Donald Trump Sr. had a direct connection to Russia.

Jason Easley

