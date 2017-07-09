Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18660 Comments: 148888 Since: Aug 2009

In A Lucid Moment, John McCain Burns Trump To The Ground On Russia Hacking

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 9, 2017 10:59 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

On CBS's Face The Nation, Sen. John McCain (R-AZ) torched Donald Trump for cooperating with Russia on preventing election hacking by saying by saying that he is sure Russia could help since they are the ones doing the hacking.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor