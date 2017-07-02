Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 134 Seeds: 18611 Comments: 148564 Since: Aug 2009

With One Spineless Answer Sen. Mike Lee Shows Why The GOP Will Crash And Burn With Trump

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Sun Jul 2, 2017 11:54 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Sen. Mike Lee (R-UT) was asked about presidential virtue and Trump's behavior. Instead of condemning the President, Trump's answer showed why Republicans are going to sink because enable and refuse to stand up to him.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor