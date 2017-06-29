Newsvine

Mother Charged After Squalid Conditions Found Inside Home | [Video] - NECN

A New Hampshire home was condemned and two children were rescued from deplorable conditions after authorities found trash, dead animals, and feces from wall to wall inside a Rochester mobile home.

By Katherine Underwood

