Treasury Acts to Increase Economic Pressure on North Korea and Protect the U.S. Financial System

Actions target a Chinese bank and others supporting North Korean sanctions evasion



WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of the Treasury took multiple actions today in response to North Korea’s continued evasion of international sanctions, development of weapons of mass destruction (WMD) and the means of their delivery, and violations of United Nations (UN) Security Council resolutions. Treasury’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN) announced a finding that Bank of Dandong, a Chinese bank that acts as a conduit for illicit North Korean financial activity, is a foreign bank of primary money laundering concern, and FinCEN has proposed to sever the bank from the U.S. financial system. In addition, Treasury’s Office of Foreign Assets Control (OFAC) designated two Chinese individuals and one Chinese company in response to North Korea’s ongoing WMD development and continued violations of UN Security Council resolutions.



“The Department of the Treasury is committed to protecting the U.S. financial system from North Korean abuse and maximizing pressure on the Government of North Korea until it abandons its nuclear and ballistic missile programs,” said Treasury Secretary Steven T. Mnuchin. “While we will continue to seek international cooperation on North Korea, the United States is sending an emphatic message across the globe that we will not hesitate to take action against persons, companies, and financial institutions who enable this regime.”

