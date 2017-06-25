Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18580 Comments: 148328 Since: Aug 2009

This Top Mueller Aide Once Worked on an Investigation of a Trump Associate Tied to the Russian Mob – Mother Jones

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: SOURCE FAVICONMotherJones.com
Seeded on Sun Jun 25, 2017 2:56 AM
Discuss:

While President Donald Trump fumes about the expanding Russia investigation, the man in charge of the probe has been busy assembling a murderer’s row of experienced prosecutors boasting backgrounds in government corruption, fraud, cybersecurity, corporate crime, and organized crime. One of the first hires made by special counsel Robert Mueller was Andrew Weissmann, the leader of the Justice Department’s criminal fraud division. And in a curious twist, Weissmann once played a role in an unusual case—involving the Mafia, the Russian mob, and securities fraud—that is now oddly linked to Trump.

Cheryl Collins and David Corn

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor