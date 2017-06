Acting U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans, announced that CLINT A. SCHWAB, age 42, of Thibodaux, was sentenced yesterday after previously pleading guilty to theft of social security disability benefits.

U.S. District Judge Eldon E. Fallon sentenced SCHWAB to 12 months and a day of imprisonment, to be followed by one year of supervised release. SCHWAB was also ordered to pay restitution to the Social Security Administration in the amount of $165,413.