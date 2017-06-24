Former Judge Tim Nolan indicted for second time on human trafficking charges; AG is prosecuting | NKyTribune

A one-time Campbell County district judge has been indicted for a second time on human trafficking charges.

The Kentucky Attorney General’s office, which is prosecuting the case, said 70-year old Timothy Nolan, was indicted Thursday by a Campbell County grand jury on two counts of human trafficking with a person under 18, a felony punishable by 10 to 20 years in prison if convicted; two counts of human trafficking with an adult, a felony with a potential five- to 10-year sentence; and one count of unlawful transaction with a minor, also a felony.