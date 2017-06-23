Newsvine

As Russia Scandal Slowly Drowns Him, Trump Tantrums Over Getting No Democratic Help

Fri Jun 23, 2017
Donald Trump's presidency has been taking on water from day one thanks to the Russia scandal, but the President is choosing to obsess over the fact that Democrats won't participate in his unpopular agenda.

Jason Easley

