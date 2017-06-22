Newsvine

Trump Suggest Poor People Are Too Stupid To Know Anything About The Economy

At a rally in Iowa, President Trump said that he didn't want a poor person in his cabinet. At the heart of Trump's poverty shaming is a belief that poor people aren't smart and deserving of economic opportunities.

