Health Care Bill Harms People with Job-Based Health Insurance Coverage - AARP Fact Sheet - [PDF 3 pages]

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that 3 millionpeople would lose employer-based insurance coverage as a direct result of the American Health Care Act (AHCA). 2 In addition, the bill would affect millions of people who currently have employer-based coverage in two other ways. People currently with employer-based coverage may, in the future, leave or lose their job and want to turn to the individual market for coverage. Or, their employer-based coverage could change as a result of the bill and they would face higher out-of-pocket costs. This Fact Sheet describes how the AHCA would negatively affect large numbers of people who might otherwise be assumed to have adequate health coverage.