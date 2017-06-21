Health Care Bill Harms People with Job-Based Health Insurance Coverage - AARP Fact Sheet - [PDF 3 pages]

The Congressional Budget Office (CBO) estimated that 3 millionpeople would lose employer-based insurance coverage as a direct result of the American Health Care Act (AHCA). 2 In addition, the bill would affect millions of people who currently have employer-based coverage in two other ways. People currently with employer-based coverage may, in the future, leave or lose their job and want to turn to the individual market for coverage. Or, their employer-based coverage could change as a result of the bill and they would face higher out-of-pocket costs. This Fact Sheet describes how the AHCA would negatively affect large numbers of people who might otherwise be assumed to have adequate health coverage.
Lina Walker and Jane Sung AARP Public Policy Institute