Lake Andes Man Charged with Assault and Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Child Under Seven Years

United States Attorney Randolph J. Seiler announced that a Lake Andes, South Dakota, man has been indicted by a federal grand jury for Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury and Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Child Under Seven Years.

Jerrad Dean Clairmont, age 19, was indicted on May 9, 2017. He appeared before U.S. Magistrate Judge Veronica Duffy on June 12, 2017, and pled not guilty to the Indictment.

The maximum penalties upon conviction for each count are as follows: Assault Resulting in Serious Bodily Injury has a penalty of mandatory minimum of 10 years up to life imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine; Felony Abuse and Neglect of a Child Under Seven Years has a penalty of 15 years of imprisonment and/or a $250,000 fine. Each count of conviction requires a term of years of supervised release and $100 to the Federal Crime Victims Fund. Restitution may also be ordered.