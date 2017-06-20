Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety

Thank you, Zach [Terwilliger], for that introduction. Welcome to the inaugural National Summit on Crime Reduction and Public Safety. On February 9th, President Trump signed an Executive Order establishing the Task Force on Crime Reduction and Public Safety. At the Department of Justice, we began to discuss the best ways for federal, state, local, and tribal law enforcement to exchange strategies and best practices.

This summit resulted from that deliberation. ATF, DEA, FBI, USMS, met this morning with some of our police chiefs. Over the next two days, our federal law enforcement representatives want to learn from the successful examples of our crime-fighting partners. We also want to discuss how best we can support your efforts. Thank you for agreeing to help us work with you to improve public safety for all Americans.

Last Tuesday, my 15 year old daughter was scheduled to give a presentation about North Korea to her 9th grade government class. She focused on the case of Otto Warmbier, the University of Virginia college student who allegedly took a poster off a hotel wall and was sentenced to 15 years of hard labor. As my daughter was giving her speech, one of her classmates checked his cell phone – they aren’t supposed to do that, but sometimes kids break the rules -- and they learned that Otto had returned home.

But it turned out that Otto did not really make it home. Hard labor in North Korea means torture. They sent him home after 18 months with brain damage. And yesterday brought tragic news about Otto’s death. North Korea will not hold anyone accountable for Otto’s death. It is a totalitarian government with no concept of the rule of law. No civil rights. No due process. No justice.

Beauregard Sessions Statement