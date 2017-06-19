Newsvine

New creationist book features gladiator match between Noah and a tyrannosaurus rex

Creationist Ken Ham has long drawn ridicule for his insistence that Noah brought dinosaurs with him on his ark — and now he’s promoting a book that shows the Biblical hero squaring off against a tyrannosaurus rex.

Brad Reed

