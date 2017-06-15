Fort White man indicted on charges of social security theft

LAKE CITY, Fla. - A Fort White man was indicted Wednesday on federal charges of stealing social security benefits in addition to a count of forced labor, according to the U.S. Attorney's office in Jacksonville.
By Nick Blank
---------
