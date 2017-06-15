Newsvine

Former Providence, Kentucky Police Officer is Charged With Civil Rights Violations and Obstruction

The Department of Justice announced that a former police officer with the Providence (Ky.) Police Department was charged Thursday, June 8, 2017, by federal grand jury indictment, with two counts of willfully violating the civil rights of an arrestee and one count of obstructing justice by filing a false report. The announcement was made by Acting Assistant Attorney General Thomas E. Wheeler, II, head of the Civil Rights Division, and U.S. Attorney John E. Kuhn, Jr., of the Western District of Kentucky.

