A Canadian man pleaded guilty today in Rochester, New York to conspiring to defraud the United States and commit theft of government funds, announced Acting Deputy Assistant Attorney General Stuart M. Goldberg of the Justice Department’s Tax Division and Acting U.S. Attorney James P. Kennedy Jr. for the Western District of New York.
Canadian Man Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Defraud the United States and Steal Government Funds
Seeded on Wed Jun 14, 2017 6:28 PM
