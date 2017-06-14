Mother and Daughter Co-Owners of Seven Miami, Florida-Area Home Health Agencies Each Sentenced to Over 10 Years in Prison for Roles in $20 Million Home Health Care Fraud Schemes

A mother and daughter who secretly co-owned and operated seven home health care agencies in the Miami, Florida area were each sentenced to over 10 years in prison today for their roles in a $20 million Medicare fraud conspiracy that involved paying illegal health care kickbacks to patient recruiters and medical professionals.

