Federal Jury Convicts San Antonio Man for Scheme to Defraud the Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation Program

Mack Cole, Jr., age 54, of San Antonio, faces federal prison time after a jury this afternoon found him guilty of scheming to defraud the Department of Veterans Affairs Disability Compensation Program announced United States Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr.

In San Antonio this afternoon, a federal jury convicted Cole on four counts of health care fraud and two counts of making false statements in a matter involving a health care benefit program.

Evidence presented during trial revealed that Cole, who was deployed with the Kansas Army National Guard to Kosovo in 2004, injured his lower back in a state-side training accident prior to the deployment.