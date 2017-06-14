Mike Huckabee Defends Trump and Sessions By Showing Off How Much He Doesn't Know

You're probably hearing a lot of this because it's the Republican talking point. But it's only meant for those who really don't understand the most basic ideas about our government. That is to say, it's meant for the Trump base.
Sarah Jones
