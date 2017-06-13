States, Nonprofits Sue Energy Dept. for Blowing Off Efficiency Standards

SAN FRANCISCO (CN) – Eleven states and the city of New York zapped the U.S. Department of Energy with a federal lawsuit Tuesday, claiming its failure to roll out new efficiency standards for appliances will lead to more planet-warming carbon emissions and higher costs for consumers.

“These common-sense energy efficiency standards are vital to our public health, our environment, and consumers’ pocketbook,” said New York Attorney General Eric Schneiderman in a statement. “Yet the Trump administration’s policies put polluters before everyday Americans.”