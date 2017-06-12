Newsvine

Interior Head Calls for Reduction of Bears Ears Monument

(CN) – The leader of the Department of Interior on Monday recommended President Donald Trump reduce the amount of protected land included in the 1.3 million-acre Bears Ears National Monument in southeastern Utah.

