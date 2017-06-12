FDIC: FDIC Consumer News Summer 2017 - 10 Scams Targeting Bank Customers: Plus the basics on how to protect your personal information and your money

10 Scams Targeting Bank Customers: Plus the basics on how to protect your personal information and your money

The FDIC often hears from bank customers who believe they may be the victims of financial fraud or theft, and our staff members provide information on where and how to report suspicious activity. To help further, FDIC Consumer News includes crime prevention tips in practically every issue. As part of that coverage, we feature here a list of 10 scams that you should be aware of, plus key defenses to remember.