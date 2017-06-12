Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18450 Comments: 147632 Since: Aug 2009

Minnesota Tops Healthiest States for Older People - AARP [May 18, 2017]

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: aarp.org
Seeded on Mon Jun 12, 2017 11:50 AM
Discuss:

Older Americans are benefitting from improvements in clinical care, but many face significant financial barriers to better health, according to a new assessment of state and national health care.

by William E. Gibson, AARP,  May 18, 2017

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor