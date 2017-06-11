Data reveals farmed salmon to be one of the most toxic foods in the world - NationofChange Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: nationofchange.org Seeded on Sun Jun 11, 2017 2:03 PM in-the-worldfarmed-salmontoxic-foodsdata-reveals Discuss: ! Is this omega-rich food worth the risk? By Amelia Kinney keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment