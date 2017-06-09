Dear President Trump: Breaking up (banks) isn't so hard to do - [Op-Ed] - NationofChange Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: Tom Dispatch Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 3:36 PM trumppoliticsbig-banksreinstitute-the-glass-steagall-act Discuss: ! Glass-Steagall or another economic meltdown? By Nomi Prins - keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment