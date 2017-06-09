Should the American public vote to impeach Trump now? - [Op-Ed] - NationofChange Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: nationofchange.org Seeded on Fri Jun 9, 2017 3:29 PM trumppoliticsbill-clintonimpeachmentrichard-nixonpresidents-andrew-johnsoncomeys-testimony-to-congress Discuss: ! Never underestimate the power of a public aroused to action. By Robert Reich keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment