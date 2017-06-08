Trump's Bumbling Lawyer Got The Facts Wrong While Accusing Comey Of A Felony

Trump’s lawyer accused Comey of committing a felony, but the lawyer got the facts he based this accusation on wrong.

“Although Mr. Comey testified he only leaked the memos in response to a tweet, the public record reveals that the New York Times was quoting from these memos the day before the referenced tweet, which belies Mr. Comey’s excuse for this unauthorized disclosure of privileged information and appears to entirely retaliatory,” Marc Kasowitz, President Trump’s personal lawyer said in rebuttal to Comey’s stunning testimony.