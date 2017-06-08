Union Treatment Center to Pay $3 Million and Be Permanently Excluded from Federal Health Care Programs under False Claims Act Settlement

Union Treatment Center (“UTC”), a medical and physical therapy provider with clinics in Austin, Killeen, San Antonio, and Corpus Christi, will pay $3 million to settle civil health care fraud allegations, announced U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr. Under the settlement, UTC will also waive claims for payment exceeding $1.6 million and be permanently excluded from participating in federal health care programs. The settlement partially resolves a lawsuit under the False Claims Act alleging that UTC perpetrated a scheme to defraud the federal workers’ compensation program (“FECA program”).

“Today’s settlement reflects our commitment to combatting fraud in the federal health care system,” said U.S. Attorney Richard L. Durbin, Jr. “We will use all of the tools at our disposal, including civil litigation under the False Claims Act, to ensure the integrity of federally funded programs.”