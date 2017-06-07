Impeachment Articles Are Being Drawn Up Against Trump By A House Democrat

Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is drawing up impeachment articles against Donald Trump. While his impeachment articles won't be a factor in 2017, if Democrats take back the House in 2018, the prospects for impeachment will get real.
Jason Easley
Rep. Al Green (D-TX) is drawing up impeachment articles against Donald Trump. While his impeachment articles won't be a factor in 2017, if Democrats take back the House in 2018, the prospects for impeachment will get real.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment