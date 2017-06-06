Newsvine

Threat of Wetland Deregulation Inspires Records Suit

WASHINGTON (CN) — Worried that federal regulators will weaken federal wetland protections, a nonprofit brought a federal complaint to expose whether outside groups influenced an executive order targeting the Clean Water Rule.

DANIEL W. STAPLES

