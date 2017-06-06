Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18394 Comments: 147256 Since: Aug 2009

Federal Jury Finds Jacksonville Human Trafficking Customer Guilty Of Using Underage "Models" To Produce Child Pornography

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: | USAO-MDFL | Department of Justice
Seeded on Tue Jun 6, 2017 3:19 AM
Discuss:
Article Photo

Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announces that a federal jury has found Thomas Leslie Carr (49, Jacksonville) guilty of using underage “models” to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornographic images and videos. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years, in federal prison on each of the two charges. Carr has been in custody since his arrest and a sentencing hearing is set for September 21, 2017.

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor