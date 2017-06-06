Federal Jury Finds Jacksonville Human Trafficking Customer Guilty Of Using Underage "Models" To Produce Child Pornography

Jacksonville, Florida – Acting United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow announces that a federal jury has found Thomas Leslie Carr (49, Jacksonville) guilty of using underage “models” to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing pornographic images and videos. He faces a minimum mandatory penalty of 15 years, up to 30 years, in federal prison on each of the two charges. Carr has been in custody since his arrest and a sentencing hearing is set for September 21, 2017.