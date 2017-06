After a Lawrenceville man was caught attempting to arrange sex with a child, the FBI discovered he had previously sexually abused four children, one as young as a year old, the U.S. Department of Justice said Monday.

Leonard Nathaniel Peragine, Jr. responded to an online ad that “purported to offer sexual access to a child,” and instead came into contact with an undercover agent, according to a news release.

