'Most foul administration I have ever seen': Some Republicans split from Trump after constituents give them an earful

Appearing at a town hall in upscale Cranford, New Jersey this week, five-term Republican congressman Leonard Lance got a barrage of complaints from constituents about President Donald Trump.
“This administration is the most foul administration I have ever seen in my life. The stench that comes from Washington can be smelled in my hometown,” said Martin Carroll of Watchung, New Jersey, who drew a standing ovation.
Another man, who identified himself as Alan, lambasted what he called the “criminality” of the Trump administration. “When will you call them out?” he asked Lance.
