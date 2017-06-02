Newsvine

Canadian nurse confessed to killing 'mean' patients - CNN.com

(CNN)A Canadian woman who pleaded guilty Thursday to killing eight assisted-living facility residents while she was a nurse told a detective in a video confession that she thought God wanted to use her.

By Steve Almasy, CNN

