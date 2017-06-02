Snoqualmie Washington Man Sentenced to Three Years in Prison for Defrauding Government Programs of More than $646,000

Invented Injuries from Rocket Attack to Falsely Claim Medals, Disability Payments and Other Benefits

A former Captain of the Idaho and Washington National Guard was sentenced today in U.S. District Court in Tacoma to three years in prison, three years of supervised release, and $646,300 in restitution for his lengthy scheme to defraud multiple government programs, announced U.S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. DARRYL LEE WRIGHT, 48, who served as Chairman of the City of Snoqualmie Planning Commission, pleaded guilty to two counts of wire fraud in February 2016, admitting he defrauded the Veterans Administration, Social Security Disability, Washington State Employment Security, the Department of Commerce and others with his claims of being injured while serving in Iraq with the Army National Guard. In fact, WRIGHT lied about being injured in a rocket attack and submitted pictures of destruction which had no connection to his service in Iraq. At today’s sentencing hearing U.S. District Judge Benjamin H. Settle said Wright dragged “many people into a web of deceit . . . this was a complex and nefarious scam implemented over a long period of time . . . it was a continuous fraud. . . a very lucrative scheme.”

“This defendant brazenly lied about his combat history to get more than $600,000 in benefits he did not deserve,” said U. S. Attorney Annette L. Hayes. “His willingness to steal from a system meant to take care of those who have bravely served our country, or are otherwise in need, is an outrage. There is no question that the defendant earned the significant sentence he will now serve for his crimes.”