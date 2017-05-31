McAllen Federal Jury Returns Guilty Verdict in Second Chance Lending Scheme

McALLEN, Texas – Two men have been convicted for their roles in a “second chance” mortgage lending scheme, announced Acting U.S. Attorney Abe Martinez. A federal jury convicted Luis Antonio Rodriguez, 36, of Mission, and Rogelio Ramos Jr., 36, of Pharr, of conspiracy to commit wire fraud late Friday, May 26, following a seven-day-trial and approximately nine hours of deliberation.

A third defendant - Guadalupe Artemio Gomez, 31, of Mission - pleaded guilty before trial and testified against both Rodriguez and Ramos.