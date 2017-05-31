Duncan Woman Sentenced for Defrauding Columbia Health Care Providers

Columbia, South Carolina ---- United States Attorney Beth Drake stated today that Danielle Nicole Burroughs, age 35, of Duncan, was sentenced today in federal court in Columbia for Conspiracy to Commit Mail Fraud, a violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1349. She received 14 months incarceration and was ordered to pay $2.8 million in restitution. United States District Judge Mary J. Lewis of Columbia determined the sentence. Co-conspirators Gary Lee Joiner, age 56, and Timothy Weldon Arthur, age 39, both of Columbia, were sentenced on May 15th. Joiner was sentenced to two years’ incarceration and ordered to pay over $2.8 million in restitution. Arthur was sentenced to five years’ probation and ordered to pay $685,000 in restitution.