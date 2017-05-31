Former Managing Director At New York Broker-Dealer Pleads Guilty In "Pay-To-Play" Bribery Scheme Involving Public Pension Fund

Joon H. Kim, the Acting United States Attorney for the Southern District of New York, announced today that DEBORAH KELLEY, a former managing director of institutional fixed income sales at a New York-based broker-dealer (the “Broker-Dealer”), pled guilty today before U.S. District Judge J. Paul Oetken for participating in a “pay-to-play” bribery scheme involving the New York State Common Retirement Fund (“NYSCRF”), the nation’s third largest public pension fund.