Leaked regulation: Trump plans to roll back Obamacare birth control mandate - Vox Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: vox.com Seeded on Wed May 31, 2017 10:03 AM politics Discuss: ! The administration is mulling broad exemptions from the health law requirement Updated by Dylan Scott and Sarah Kliff keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment