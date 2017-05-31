Newsvine

Justice Department and Bernards Township (NJ) Settle Lawsuit Over Alleged RLUIPA Violations [Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 ]

The Justice Department today announced an agreement with Bernards Township, New Jersey, to resolve allegations that the Township violated the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act of 2000 (RLUIPA) when it denied zoning approval to allow the Islamic Society of Basking Ridge to build a mosque. The agreement also resolves allegations that, while the zoning application was pending, the Township revised its zoning code to unreasonably limit any house of worship from building in the Township.

The agreement resolves a lawsuit the Department filed in November 2016, after the Islamic Society applied to build on property owned that permitted places of worship as-of-right. A separate agreement resolving a similar lawsuit brought by the Islamic Society against Bernards Township has also been reached.

