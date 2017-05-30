Overseas travel cements Trump's ugly 'Ugly Americanism' - [Op-Ed] - NationofChange

The good, if grim news about Trump and Gianforte is how readily exposed are their moral, legal and leadership defects – already instant late-night laughing stocks for having acted scandalously without penalty (so far).
By
Robert S. Becker
The good, if grim news about Trump and Gianforte is how readily exposed are their moral, legal and leadership defects – already instant late-night laughing stocks for having acted scandalously without penalty (so far).
By
Robert S. Becker
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment