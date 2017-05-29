Newsvine

Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist!

About #NotMyPrez - Viva la résistance - Resistencia viva - Widerstand lebendig ! Articles: 133 Seeds: 18291 Comments: 146671 Since: Aug 2009

Fox News Exposed By Former Contributor As A Scripted And Rigged Scamming Of Viewers

Current Status: Published (4)
Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Mon May 29, 2017 1:14 PM
Discuss:

Former Fox News contributor Tobin Smith is exposing Fox News as a scam that is designed to manipulate and fool viewers through panel discussions that are rigged and scripted so that conservatives always win.

Jason Easley

keyboard shortcuts:    V vote up article    J next comment    K previous comment

In these nations:

Comments are loading…

Code of Honor