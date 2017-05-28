Newsvine

Burnside pastor pleads guilty | News | somerset-kentucky.com

The saga of a Burnside pastor accused of a triple murder inside a Danville pawn shop may be nearing the end, as Kenneth Allen Keith, 51, pleaded guilty to charges connected with the crime on Friday.

 

By CARLA SLAVEY

