The brain literally starts eating itself when it doesn't get enough sleep - ScienceAlert

The reason we sleep goes far beyond simply replenishing our energy levels every 12 hours - our brains actually change states when we sleep to clear away the toxic byproducts of neural activity left behind during the day.
BEC CREW
The reason we sleep goes far beyond simply replenishing our energy levels every 12 hours - our brains actually change states when we sleep to clear away the toxic byproducts of neural activity left behind during the day.
BEC CREW
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment