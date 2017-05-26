Wash. Post didn't disclose that writer who penned positive piece about Trump's Saudi trip is paid by Saudi government - NationofChange Current Status: Published (4) Change Status: BlessedPublishedUnpublishedRestoredQuarantinedDuplicatedCensored Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: nationofchange.org Seeded on Fri May 26, 2017 3:03 PM politics Discuss: ! Why does the Post embarrass itself by publishing lobbyist Ed Rogers? By Eric Hananoki keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment