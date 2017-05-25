Operation Dismantles Major Little Rock Drug Rings, 52 Alleged Drug Traffickers Now In Custody

LITTLE ROCK—Patrick C. Harris, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Arkansas, Diane Upchurch, Special Agent in Charge of the Little Rock Field Office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI), Kenton Buckner, Chief of Little Rock Police Department (LRPD), and Mike Davis, Chief of North Little Rock Police Department (NLRPD) announced today the unsealing of multiple federal indictments following the successful conclusion of an early morning operation that resulted in the arrests of dozens of accused drug and gun dealers in central Arkansas.

Wednesday morning’s operation culminated an 18-month joint investigation into several drug-trafficking organizations, primarily in Little Rock. Twenty-five people were arrested today—joining the 27 people indicted who were already in custody—while nine individuals remain at large. Fifty of the 61 defendants are from Little Rock.