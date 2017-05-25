Student loan scam gets an F from the FTC | Consumer Information

Newsvine

Student loan scam gets an F from the FTC

The costs of student loans and fees can be overwhelming. You might see online ads that promise to help lower your payments or get your loans forgiven. But be wary of companies that make those promises, and never pay an upfront fee. Today, the FTC announced it had filed charges against Strategic Student Solutions, Student Relief Center, and related companies for lying to consumers about providing student loan debt relief and charging illegal upfront fees.

by
Alesha Hernandez

Consumer Education Specialist, FTC

