CBO Devastates Republicans As Trumpcare Would Leave 51 Million Without Insurance

The CBO report is out on the House passed Trumpcare bill and the news is a nightmare for Republicans, as the CBO concluded that the number of uninsured in America would jump to 51 million under The American Health Care Act by 2026.
Jason Easley
The CBO report is out on the House passed Trumpcare bill and the news is a nightmare for Republicans, as the CBO concluded that the number of uninsured in America would jump to 51 million under The American Health Care Act by 2026.
Jason Easley
keyboard shortcuts: V vote up article J next comment K previous comment