CBO Devastates Republicans As Trumpcare Would Leave 51 Million Without Insurance

Seeded by Par4TheCourse#NMP#Resist! View Original Article: politicususa.com
Seeded on Thu May 25, 2017 6:49 AM
The CBO report is out on the House passed Trumpcare bill and the news is a nightmare for Republicans, as the CBO concluded that the number of uninsured in America would jump to 51 million under The American Health Care Act by 2026.

Jason Easley

